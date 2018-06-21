Free film screening in Fife celebrates Scotland’s history

Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre is hosting an exclusive free screening of From Scotland With Love.

It takes place on Tuesday, June 26 to co-incide with International Music Day.

The film is made up entirely of Scottish film archive footage and features many ordinary folk.

The 75-minute film explores many universal themes - from love and loss to migration, work and play.

It also features a soundtrack from the Kingdom’s very own King Creosote.

From Scotland With Love screens at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday with more information from the box office or online HERE OnFife