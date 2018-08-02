Free health MOT for Fife’s pooches

Leading pet wellbeing charity, PDSA, is bringing its PetWise Tour to Kirkcaldy and Burntisland this month, offering free health MOTs to local dogs.

The visit is part of the charity’s mission to help every pet to have a happy and healthy life.

This year’s PetWise tour is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and will travel across the UK providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetCheck vehicles at the following locations from 10am to 5pm: Tuesday, August 14 – Park Road Centre, Park Road, Kirkcaldy; Wednesday, August 15 – Templehall Community Centre, Beauly Place, Kirkcaldy; Thursday, August 16 – Links Street Community Garden, Links Street, Kirkcaldy and Friday, August 17 at Rossend Terrace Car Park in Burntisland.

Emma Mcdonald, PDSA vet nurse, will deliver PDSA’s specially developed ‘PetWise’ MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs.

These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and owners receive a personalised action plan on how to improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping, ear cleaning and microchipping (now a legal requirement) are also available free of charge.