From council seat to radio mic - Altany hits the airwayes

There’s a new voice being beamed across the airwaves helping to bring Fife a new level of topical debate, current affairs and lively chat on local radio.

And it’s all thanks to Fife councillor Altany Craik who each week will be in the presenter’s chair as the latest addition to the Kirkcaldy-based community radio team at K107FM.

Taking time out of his busy schedule as Glenrothes councillor and Fife Council’s spokesman for economy, tourism. strategic planning, Altany told the Press the offer of a show was one he simply couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve never done anything remotely like it before but have strangely always harboured a thought of just what would it be like, so when the opportunity was posed I immediately agreed.

“However, I’d like to reassure listeners it will be a less ‘shock Jock’ and more light hearted and current debate with the primary objective to give others a platform in which to air their views.”

And as a budding author and avid e-sports fan, as well as politically active across local politics, Altany hopes to bring in a few big name guests in the future to help boost the show’s appeal.

“The plan is to be anything but stuffy,” Altany added.

“It’ll be more of a riot than dry debate and I’ll be playing a few tunes too for good measure in our specially prepared ‘Burnisland Discs’ section.”

And while Radio One has yet to come calling, Altany is confident the show will appeal to a wide range of listeners across the Kingdom.

You can listen to his lunchtime show, broadcast every Friday on K107FM from noon to 2pm.