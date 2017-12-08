From Cyprus to Leuchars for charity fundraiser

Eight UN soldiers cycled, rowed and ran the distance from Nicosia to Leuchars this week, raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

The eight-man team, from Sector two’s 3 section, 3 platoon, covered a distance of around 2236 miles during the 15-hour endurance event, in the Ledra Palace Hotel in the capital of Cyprus.

The team was also helped by members of SCOTS DG, 2 SCOTS and attached arms, who either ran, rowed or cycled to help raise the funds for charity.

In doing the event, the group raised more than 560 euros for Imagine, a bi-communal children’s charity based in Nicosia.

The charity supports children from both sides of the capital – the last divided capital in the world – and unites them by organising sports in facilities provided by the UN in the buffer zone.

The regiment is currently deployed in Cyprus with the United Nations on Operation TOSCA, having arrived on the island back in September.

2Lt Sam Brown said: “It is fantastic that the guys are doing an event for such a relevant local charity.”

He also praised the group for putting in such a great amount of effort and succeeding in their aim of completing the challenge in under 24 hours.

The event was organised by Cpl Stodart, a regimental physical training instructor and the 3 Section commander, as he “wants to make a difference and leave a legacy”.

Imagine is a charity under the umbrella of Association for Historical Dialogue & Research (AHDR), which aims to teach local children about history.