From the law to the sea for East Neuk man Martyn

A Cellardyke man is preparing for life at sea following a dramatic career change.

Martyn Dickson (31) built a career in law working as a solicitor, having studied in Belgium and France.

However, following the death of his grandfather in 2015, Martyn decided to follow in his footsteps and decided upon a career at sea.

With the help and support of his wife and son, Martyn embarked on a Scottish Professional Diploma in Marine Operations at City of Glasgow College’s Nautical Faculty.

Martyn is now excited about beginning his career at sea, in particular about meeting new people and experiencing new cultures from around the world, as well as developing his language skills and living up to his grandfather’s legacy.

Martyn said: “Leaving the legal profession to embark on a career at sea has brought numerous challenges, particularly with my family.

“However, with their support and the help of the staff at City of Glasgow College, I’m proud to say that I managed to get past them.”

He added: “It feels great to get to this stage of my career and to celebrate it at my graduation in front of my wife and son.”