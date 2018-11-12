Full house and VIP stars set for Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame

The doors to Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame are set to open once again.

The 2018 show takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday – in front of another full house.

Raith Rovers 2018 Hall of Fame - offiocial programme cover

First staged in 2012, it has become one of the venue’s fastest selling shows, and an event that is still considered unique within Scottish football.

Six Rovers’ legends will be inducted, and one of them will become only the third Gourlay Inductee, named in memory of the late Ally Gourlay who was part of the organising team from the very first day.

The show is organised by Councillor Alistair Cameron, Willie MacGregor of MacGregor Solicitors, John Greer, who leads the Former Players Association, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.

The show has gained a reputation for bringing the biggest names in football to town, and this year’s VIP guests are pundits Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders.

For Robbie, it marks a return to Fife where he did his first ever Q&A some eight years ago after being snapped up as an ambassador by High Street sports firm ACA Sports.

Since then he has gone on to become one of the UK’s top football analysts as well as taking part in BBC’s flagship shows Children In Need and Strictly Coming Dancing.

The Welsh international duo will be interviewed on stage in between the formal inductions.

Entering the Hall of Fame this year are Chris Candlish, Tony Rougier, Keith Wright, Scott Thomson, Paul Smith and Ian Porterfield, and they will all be joined by family and friends to share their big moment.

This year’s show will also have a new host, with Grant Stott taking the mic.

The well-known broadcaster will lead the VIP interviews and run the show with John Greer as they tease anecdotes and memories from the 20-plus Rovers’ legends on stage throughout the night.

Grant made his name with Radio Forth before switching to Radio Scotland as well as breaking into acting, establishing himself as part of the hugely successful pantos at the King’s in Edinburgh and enjoying great success at the Fringe with actor Andy Gray.

John Rowbotham, the popular former Grade1 FIFA referee, is also back as part of the night, which will also include a special award to one incredible young footballer. – Katie Pake who lost most of her leg to cancer

Alistair said: “Everything is ready to roll, and we are looking forward to another fantastic night.

“We are indebted to all our sponsors and everyone who has worked behind the scenes to put it together.

“It is always an honour to induct the players and coaches, and I am sure we will do them proud.”

VIP ticket holders can get access from 6.30 pm.