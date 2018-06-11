Full steam ahead for iconic route through Fife this summer

A steam train experience that features Scotland’s latest World Heritage Site and newest railway line returns to the timetable again this summer.

Passengers on the Scottish Railway Preservation Society’s Railtours steam special will have the opportunity to take in views of the new Queensferry Crossing as they cross the iconic Forth Rail Bridge from the Fife Coast to the Scottish Borders.

SRPS ran four Fife Coast to Scottish Borders trips in August 2017, each of which was sold out carrying a total of 1,600 people.

This year the Black Five steam locomotive will again travel along the Borders Railway when it makes its return to the route that takes in two of Scotland’s Great Scenic Rail Routes for a second year.

Passengers will be able to board the steam train in Linlithgow before travelling over the Forth Rail Bridge and round the Fife coast before heading south on the Borders Railway to Tweedbank every Sunday in August.

Paula Ward, VisitScotland Regional leadership director, said: “The steam train special from Fife, through Edinburgh and travelling down the Borders Railway to Tweedbank last year proved a runaway success with many of the days completely selling out.

““Without a doubt, passengers are in for an unforgettable day out .

“They can sit back and relax and take in the picturesque beauty of the Fife coast, the iconic Edinburgh Waverley station, with plenty to see and do when they arrive in the Scottish Borders – all topped off with quality local food and drink.

Paula added: “The return of the steam train experience provides an important boost to the local economy and continues to shine the spotlight on the quality of tourism offering in these regions.”

For further information on the rail experiences and add-on ticketing offers , visit www.srps.org.uk/borders.