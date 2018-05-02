Fun and sun at Balcormo Races

Hundreds enjoyed an afternoon of fun and sun at this year’s Balcormo Races.

Families and friends sat out eating picnics, checked out the various stalls and food vans, and placed their bets – with the sun beaming down all through the afternoon.

Attendees lined up to stick their bets on between races.

But the focus was on the racing, as attendees watched six steeplechase races and three pony races.

And it proved to be a historic afternoon.

Female jockey Amie Waugh won the first ever mixed open held at the UK’s most northerly point-to-point.

She rode Nicki’s Nipper in the £1500 Pentland Land Rover Mixed Open Race, the most valuable point-to-point contest ever staged in Scotland.