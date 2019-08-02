Fun-filled launch for Fife village festival!

Heavy downpours may have forced organisers to make some last-minute changes to activities at the launch of Aberdour Festival, but it didn’t dampen spirits!

The village’s 36th annual summer event got underway with a packed programme of activities.

Mrs Joan Dryburgh crowns Queen Natalie Angus. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The parade and crowning of the Royal Party was moved indoors to Aberdour Primary and there was a party in the school afterwards.

Fancy dress parade at Aberdour Festival. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Helen Pearson, chairman, Aberdour Festival, said: “Our opening weekend had some last minute changes due to the inclement Scottish weather.

“We didn’t, however, let this get in the way of a fun-filled start to our festival! The crowning of our Festival King and Queen and their attendants was well-attended, and we followed this with a party – lots of traditional games, enjoyed by all.

“The rest of the festival has gone from strength to strength. Our family ceilidh at Aberdour Castle was a fantastic community event, the village market on Sunday had over 50 food, craft and drink stalls supporting the famous Donkey Brae run and the arrival of the Cosmos Planetarium on Monday combined together to create an amazing start to our Space themed festival. We’re looking forward to more fantastic events during the week, with the Beach Day as the grand finale on Saturday. Fingers crossed, the weather will be kind to us!”

Musical chairs competition winners with the Royal Party. Pic: Fife Photo Agency