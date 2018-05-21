Fun for all the family at annual Fife Show

Thousands of people made the most of the perfection conditions on Saturday to visit the biggest agricultural event in the Fife calendar.

There was barely a cloud in the sky above Kinloss House, just outside Cupar, as visitors flocked to the Fife Show.

There was plenty taking place to keep everyone entertained, from the crowning of the Champion of Champions to a performance by a duck display team.

The highlight of the event, as always, was the showing classes for sheep, cattle, horses, poultry and pets, as farmers showed off the best Fife has to offer.

Onlookers watched on as the animals were paraded and judged, with many buying ice creams or strawberries on the edge of the main ring.

There was plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the northern end of the field, as visitors watched the showjumping.

As well as these events there was a dog show, falconry, angling, and much more happening around the ground.

Vehicles both new and old were on show, with an exhibition of classic tractors among the highlights.

Meanwhile, crafts, arts, baking, home produce and much more were sold in huge tents.

And those who were worried about missing out on perhaps the second-biggest event of the day need not have worried.

A crowd gathered around the big screen as noon approached, many bringing picnic blankets and lazing in the grass, as the highly-anticipated Royal Wedding played out – although there were a few groans when the stream halted and buffered.

That was held near the food court, where many a strained-face could be found, as folk with groaning stomachs tried to decide whether to opt for the burger, the hot dog or the lighter wraps.

But it wasn’t just a day out for the adults – there was lots to keep the kids entertained.

Mark Wylie and the ‘Drakes of Hazard’ – a sheepdog and duck display team – enchanted adults and children alike. Meanwhile, a decent crowd gathered close to Kinloss House to watch the ferret racing, while rides and amusements meant the children never got bored.