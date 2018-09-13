Funding for three north east Fife community groups

Three community groups in north east Fife have been given funding boosts after an appeal by a local retirement housebuilder.

The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther, Families First, and the East Neuk Kids Club were each awarded £400 by McCarthy & Stone.

The museum will use its share of the funds to support a special exhibition marking the centenary of the Armistice.

St Andrews-based Families First will use the funds to continue supporting children aged between five to 16 who face significant challenges in life.

The funding will also be a boost to the kids club, which relies on donations and grants to provide its service to 52 local families.

The money will be used on new art materials, updating the garden space and on its upcoming Halloween and Christmas parties.

Lorraine Paterson, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy & Stone Scotland, said: “As a company, we appreciate that our responsibility is not only to build quality, purpose-built retirement properties, but also to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.

“Each of these three local community groups do such a wonderful job in the area and we’re delighted to be able to donate to such worthy causes.”

Hannah Keddie from the museum, added: “The generous contribution will enable us to create an events programme and more interactive displays to involve and capture the views of people of all generations on Remembrance.”