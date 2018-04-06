Funding just the tonic for Cupar youth cafe

A Cupar youth organisation is one of just two in Fife to have been given funding to design an event with young people in 2018.

Cupar Youth Cafe has been given £1604 to host an awards and celebration event, as part of the Year of Young People.

The funding has been awarded through the Scottish Government’s Youth Community Action Fund.

Cupar Youth Cafe’s event will showcase the amazing youth work that young people have created, participated in, and developed over 2017 and 2018.

The awards will be co-designed by young people, judged by young people, and it will be young people who will vote on the winners.

This project will also include a cookbook, LGBT art project and a performance from Cupar’s budding musicians.

CEO of YouthLink Scotland, Jim Sweeney MBE, said: “We want to celebrate young people and the youth workers who make a difference. YOYP 2018 is all about making sure that young people are right at the heart of their communities and the decisions that affect them. These events across Fife, designed in partnership with young people is a fantastic opportunity for local young people to share their knowledge, showcase their talents and talk about issues that affect them.”