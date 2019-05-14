Funding plea to help Buzz live for light years

A Fife family has launched a Crowdfund campaign to help raise money for treatment for their pet dog.

Owner Aimee Husband, from Collydean in Glenrothes, started the page, which has a target of £2000, for two-year-old cocker spaniel Buzz.

He has lost a large amount of weight, and despite the vet trying various treatments, he now weighs just over nine kilograms and is still losing weight. He also swells up during the day.

Aimee said: “He needs to be referred to The Royal Veterinary Hospital in Edinburgh. Unfortunately, our pet insurance will not cover this cost as it they are saying it is a pre-existing condition and having researched funding from PDSA we are not eligible for this either. The cost of the treatment is in excess of £2,000.

“The best way to explain is that if Buzz does not have this treatment he will surely die and we will lose one of our best friends. We would be very grateful if anyone could give what they can so we are able to get Buzz back to being a healthy, happy two year old.”

Any money left after treatment would be donated to Guide Dogs UK. To support the family, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/life-saving-treatment-1#start