Funding shock for Methil dance studio

The founder of a Methil dance studio was given a pleasant shock this week when it was revealed her £8400 grant application had been successful.

Amanda Mitchell, founder of Expressions School of Dance, and her students thought they were being filmed as part of their National Lottery Awards for All funding application.

But they were given a shock when funding officer Jessie Duncan revealed her real reason for her visit – the studio’s application had been approved.

With at least 50 people coming through its doors each day the group provides dance classes for all ages and abilities, as well as exercise classes for older people, pilates classes, a creche and a disco for people with additional support needs.

Expressions School of Dance will use its National Lottery Awards for All grant to help meet the growing demand for its classes which build confidence and self-esteem of people of all ages.

“This is amazing,” Amanda said. “The last thing I expected to hear today was the fabulous news that we’ve got our National Lottery Awards for All funding.

“This means that we can now bring on board a new member of staff to help us accommodate the growing demand for our classes and to make sure that more people who want to join can do so.

“Being based in the heart of the community means that we get so many different people coming through our doors and it’s always a delight to see them grow in confidence, meet new friends and become part of a wider family.”