Fundraiser in memory of colleague

A local author has teamed up with staff of the region’s leadings sports and leisure service provider to raise funds in memory of a much-respected colleague.

Michael Kelly from Leslie, is offering staff and customers of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, as well as the wider public, the opportunity to purchase his recently-released book, One Flew into the Cuckoo’s Nest – The Adventures of a Movie Extra, in memory of Steve Donnelly who passed away in 2015.

Proceeds from the book going to NHS Fife’s Admissions 2 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Steve, who was the trust’s multimedia co-ordinator and central player in assisting colleagues across the organisation, sadly lost his own battle with cancer following treatment at the hospital.

Michael, a long-term friend of Steve’s sharing a passion for the outdoors and hillwalking, wanted to use the launch of his new book to commemorate his friend.

He said: “Steve was a great friend and I know he was highly respected by his colleagues who also experienced his kind and funny personality.

“I’d like to thank the trust for their support in helping me with my fundraising efforts by making the book available through their centres.

“Steve received fantastic care by NHS Fife staff and I know he’d be pleased that their efforts are being recognised.”

Wendy Watson, chief operating officer for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Steve was a much-loved staff member, he had worked with the trust since its launch in 2008, and before that, for Fife Council.

“We really appreciate Michael’s fund-raising efforts in memory of Steve and a good number of staff have already got behind the cause by buying a copy of the book.”