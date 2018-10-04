Fundraiser to remember Aberdour’s John ‘Hendy’ Henderson

A second fundraising night in memory of popular Aberdour stalwart John Henderson is set to take place tomorrow night (Friday) in the village.

The event, which is set to feature stories, songs and poetry will take place in the Woodside Hotel from 7.30pm and all are invited.

Entry to the event is free, but donations will be collected and all money raised on the night will go to John’s beloved Scouts, with whom he was a leader for more than 20 years.

The night has been organised by his special friend Diana Maxwell and Alison Chapman from Aberdour Cultural Association in memory of John who died of liver cancer in 2010, aged 67.

Diana said: “John, Jack or Hendy was a well loved and unique resident of Aberdour. He was a poet, actor, scholar, reconteur, scout and backwoods adventure leader and a kind, friendly, humorous chacter who lived for the minute.

“He will not be forgotten – especially by those who knew him. You could hear his laughter and voice long before you saw him and he never stopped talking. He had an opinion on everything and had done everything!

“He told long stories and most people in Aberdour had a tale to tell about him.

“After his death villagers gathered together his poems and published them in a book.

“In 2015, Aberdour Cultural Association put on a concert in memory of John. His friends told stories and read his poems and also read poems about John, which they had written. Some were turned into songs.

“It was so successful that we were asked to do another John Henderson evening, and we are happy to do so.”