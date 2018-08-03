Fundraising cyclists donate money to Maggie’s in memory of friend

A cheque for £5767 was presented to the team at Maggie’s in Kirkcaldy this week, after a group of friends cycled 200 miles in a day in memory of their friend, Dougie Coull.

The group of eight cycled to Loch Lomond and back, and took Dougie’s bike along with them for the trip.

The group were supported along the journey by Sandy Armit, owner of Double A Trading Company in Cupar, where Dougie worked.

Dougie died earlier this year, less than a month after being diagnosed with cancer, and had signed up to take part in the challenge.

Pictured from left are: Michael Trolland, Alison Allan, Maggie’s Centre head, Adrian Gardner, and Sandy Armit with Dougie’s bike.