Funds for Fife charities raised at Beezy Walker events

Almost £500 has been raised for two Fife charities at the annual Beezy Walker Memorial events.

The weekend of activities kicked off on the Saturday, with a huge football tournament.

The tournament consisted of dozens of teams from local primary schools and was won by Parkhill, who defeated Aberhill 2-1 in the final.

Then, the following day, a family fun day was held at Methilhill Parish Church.

There were games, stalls, and much more, and children took part in a fancy dress competition.

The events raised almost £500 for two charities – childhood cancer charity LoveOliver and Kirkcaldy’s Maggie’s Centre.

This was the sixth year that the event has been organised.

Jane Lister, Beezy’s daughter, said: “I would like to thank Susan Wilkie of Buckhaven Primary School for her dedication and hard work over the last six years for organising the event for me.

“The fun day went well and it was a really hot day.

“There were lots of stalls, the highland dancers put on a fabulous show for us, and R2D2 was there for the kids, who loved it.

“Adults were blown away with spiritual readings .”