Gala day fun in Kirkcaldy

Two local community groups are combining to put on a great Family Gala Day on Saturday.

Linton Lane Centre and the Rabbit Braes Development Group are holding the event from noon-4pm with a range of activities for all ages.

There will be a range of rides, face painting, animals, birds of prey, sand art painting, Dr Bike and a selection of stalls from local groups as well as food and refreshments.

More attractions have still to be added and any local group wanting to take part should contact Lorraine Wilkinson of the Rabbit Braes Development Group on 07742 720561.

Organisers are hoping for some good weather for the event after large attendances in recent years.