Gallery: Big crowd turns out for Kirkcaldy Reindeer Parade in its 30th year

Crowds lined the streets in Kirkcaldy on Sunday to watch the hugely popular Mercat Reindeer Parade which returned to the town for a remarkable 30th year.

The event marked the official launch of Kirkcaldy Christmas, a partnership between Mercat Shopping Centre and Kirkcaldy 4 All.

The parade was led by the Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band and followed by characters from The Adam Smith Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Wynding its way through the town – complete with Father Christmas and his sled, six reindeers including two baby reindeer and free antler hats – the festive favourite drew in huge crowds of happy families.

One lucky youngster, Lyla Steel (7) won a Kingdom FM competition to ride with Santa in his sleigh and a VIP visit with her family to see Santa in his Grotto.

Lyla’s mum, Louise Steel, said: “When I told my daughter that we’d been chosen to join Santa on his sleigh she was over the moon! We watch the parade every year, so being part of it has been amazing. We had the best time and it’s a memory we’ll enjoy for many years to come.”

Father Christmas opened the Mercat Grotto after the parade with hundreds of children headling along to see Santa.

And there will be plenty of opportunity for youngsters to come and visit the man himself with the Grotto open Friday-Sunday right up until Christmas Eve.

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Centre manager, said: “We are delighted with the response from the people of Kirkcaldy to the Reindeer Parade and our grotto on Sunday. It was fantastic to see so many smiling, happy faces as Santa came to the town.

“The parade being in its 30th year is quite the achievement and it’s brilliant that so many people still line the route in their droves to take it all in. We’re looking forward to seeing even more happy youngsters as they visit Santa in his grotto at the Centre in the run up to Christmas.”

All pictures by George McLuskie.