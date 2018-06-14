Gallery: Fun in the sun at Kinghorn Gala

It was certainly a case of ‘phew what a scorcher’ as the sun shone down Kinghorn to help make this year’s Children’s Gala a fantastic success.

Local community groups, schools and families joined the parade as it took to the streets accompanied by the Burntisland Pipe Band.

The royal party later walked the return route along the high street to award the best dressed shop windows.

First place went to The Dragons Den, second was Nicola’s Cupcake Cafe and third was the Community Centre.

Then it was back to the Community Centre for lunch and Gala Sports for all those with a competitive streak.

Elaine Moncur, from the Gala committee, told the Press this year’s events had proved a huge success, adding: “Everyone made such an effort for the fancy dress competition with Beavers, Cubs and Scouts awarded first prize. Brownies second and The Joy and Lucy Aitken Dancers third.

“Joy Aitken was awarded the Dot Lessels Cup for best fancy dress for her superb Mary Poppins costume.

“We rounded off the week with a family party night featuring the Lucy Aitken Tappers, the Joy Aitken Highland Dancers and a surprise performance of Grease Lightning by the Gala committee and the royal party.

“It was a great week with all events well attended.”