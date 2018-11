On Thursday, November 1, Balbirnie House Hotel was named the top wedding venue in the world at a glittering awards ceremony.

The four-star hotel in Markinch was crowned the global ‘Wedding Retreat of the Year’ at the Haute Grandeur global hotel awards, which took place at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai.

Take a look with us inside, and out, the stunning Grade A-listed building, the first UK hotel to win the prestigious title.