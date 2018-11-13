Gallery: Kirkcaldy district commemorates Armistice 100

A lone bugler followed by the haunting sound of the bagpipes played from the balcony of Kirkcaldy Galleries moved many of the hundreds of people gathered at the town’s war memorial to mark the centenary of the First World War on Sunday.

One of the biggest crowds ever to take part in the ceremony turned out for the event which was conducted by Major Heather Coles from the Kirkcaldy branch of the Salvation Army and organised by the Royal British Legion’s Kirkcaldy branch.

Dunfermline Town Band accompanied the hymn singing and played as the wreaths were being laid.

And as well as the armed forces and cadets, the emergency services, councillors, MPs and MSPs all laid wreaths at the town’s war memorial.

Kirkcaldy’s four high schools were also represented.

After the official ceremony many individuals paid their own silent tribute.

In Burntisland a joint service was held in the Erskine Church with Burntisland Parish Church before Burntisland pipe band led the congregation for a service at the War Memorial conducted by ministers from the town’s four churches.

The names of the fallen were read by members of the ATC, Scouts and Guides during the wreath laying ceremony.

A reception was held in the Burgh Chambers which were lit up in red to mark the centenary.

In Kinghorn the Tommy sculpture, purchased for the special anniversary by the community council through an anonymous donation, took pride of place at the wreath laying. Stories of two of the fallen on the war memorial were read out.

At the evening ceremony a beacon was lit as part of the national project and the names from the war memorial were read out while the church bells rang.

Wreath laying ceremonies also took place at Auchterderran in Cardenden where the pipe band led the parade to the war memorial and Rev Donald Lawrie conducted the service.

In Aberdour the church congregations united to remember the fallen and in Auchtertool the service was followed by time for quiet reflection and a wreath laying service.

Here we present a selection of photographs from these events.

Kirkcaldy pictures by Walter Neilson.