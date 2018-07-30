Gallery: Weather fails to dampen spirits for Aberdour Festival’s opening weekend

Despite the best attempts by the weather to spoil the opening weekend of Aberdour Festival the community rallied to ensure it went ahead.

And Helen Pearson, chairman of the committee, said it had been a successful launch, although some of the beach events and the raft race had to be cancelled for the first time in 35 years.

The crowning of Queen Zoe McNulty and King Myles Adams, with attendants Maddy Phillips and Peter Bryden took place in the Festival Marquee in the car park of the Silver Sands and the parade went ahead during a brief dry spell, on a beautifully decorated tractor and trailer.

“We managed to hold the sandcastle competition which had a good entry before the heavens opened and the winds started blowing too hard for the harbour races and the raft race to go ahead,” explained the chairman.

“This is the first time ever that they have had to be cancelled and we were disappointed after seven weeks of good weather. We are hoping to be able to reschedule them.”

The evening’s party events all went ahead in the marquee to a good crowd.

Then on Sunday most of the Market Day managed to be held under cover of the marquee, with just a few stalls which had been set up outside having to abandon them due to the heavy downpours for most of the day.

And the evening’s comedy show was also an almost sold-out event with comedian Simon Evans entertaining the enthusiastic crowd.

Organisers are now hoping for better weather for the week ahead with a packed schedule of activities and entertainment for all the family.