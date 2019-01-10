Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams coming to Fife

Winter might already be here, but Games of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is still to come.

Maisie, best known as Arya Stark/no one from the hit show, will be visiting St Andrews on February 5 as part of the University of St Andrews’ careers week.

She will be promoting her new social networking app for young people, Daisie.

Described as “a playground for creative collaboration” the app sets out to revolutionise the way young people use social media by providing a platform that not only focuses on their growth as individuals but gives users a safe space to pursue their desired careers and facilitates their need for work-focussed connections.

“Before Daisie, success in the creative industries has been wholly dependent on luck and ‘ins’ to the industry,” said Maisie.

“Daisie introduces a new way into the creative world, through connections made organically and the natural development of your skills, propelling individuals to the next level.”

Maisie will be appearing at the Younger Hall from 5.30-7pm at the event hosted by the University of St Andrews Students’ Association.

Tickets are free but pre-registration is required. Tickets can be booked online at https://www.yourunion.net/ents/event/1426/.