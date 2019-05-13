Gardening Scotland offers coach travel from Fife for 2019 show

Gardening Scotland is running coaches from Fife to the event for the first time this summer.

The show, which is hugely popular with Fifers, takes place at the Royal Highland Centre Edinburgh from Friday, May 31 until Sunday, June 2.

And, to mark its 20th anniversary, it is providing luxury coaches to bring visitors to the showground from pick-up points across the Kingdom.

It’s all part of the plans to help as many gardeners as possible take part in this year’s landmark event.

Martin Dare, organiser, said: “Since the show was first launched we’ve had a large number of visitors from right across the country and as part of our 20th anniversary celebrations we wanted to make it as easy, economical and environmentally-friendly as possible for them to join in the celebrations.”

Coaches will leave St Andrews, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline on the Friday and Saturday taking visitors to the show and then back again at the end of the day.

All coaches will have air conditioning, reclining seats and free Wi-Fi and there will be plenty of space on board to store plants and other purchases.

Gardening Scotland 2019 will feature a dazzling line up of top nurseries from across the UK selling a wide range of plants and flowers.

Workshops, question time sessions and talks by leading figures in the world of horticulture will all add to the experience.

But the show isn’t just for those who’ve got green fingers. It is a unique shopping event too offering exciting home and lifestyle accessories. There will be delicious food on offer as well as a theatre with lively demonstrations. Visitors can indulge themselves with a very special afternoon tea (must be booked in advance), discover more ways to help nature and cherish the planet and let children enjoy the fun in the Big Back Garden, which will have games and activities for young visitors.

It all adds up to a great day out and after enjoying everything that the show has to offer, including the Secret Gin Garden, there can be no better way to get home at the end of the day than to sit back in the comfort of Lothian Motorcoaches’ luxury transport and let someone else do the driving.

Travel and ticket packages to Gardening Scotland cost just £26 per person and are available online at www.gardeningscotland.com/travel-packages/