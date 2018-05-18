Gates set to open at Fife’s new cycle park

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would surely have approved.

A cycle track offering people of all ages the chance to hit the pedals away from traffic.

Active Fife - 'Fife Cycle Circuit

A place to learn, to gain confidence on two wheels, and simply to enjoy getting on your bike.

Sir Arthur was more than a keen cyclist – he even handed his greatest characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson a bike-themed investigation in The Adventure Of The Solitary Cyclist.

The chances of seeing a penny farthing amble regularly round the new 1.6km track is unlikely – but it would be welcome.

The centre isn’t for elite sport. It’s for everyone.

Fife Cycle Park launches May 2018

It officially opens on Wednesday, May 23, with a ‘come and try’ invite to locals.

A free drop-in event runs from 3.00pm until 7.00pm. and there’s no need to book – time slots will be allocated when you arrive.

All you need is a helmet – it’s a given before hitting the track – and, a bike.

The invite is for anyone regardless of age or ability, and there is a further drop-in session on Thursday May 24 between 4pm and 8pm.

Cllr Linda Erskine, convener of Cowdenbeath area committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to try out this fantastic new facility.

‘’As well as putting Lochgelly at the forefront of Scottish cycling, Fife Cycle Park will be very much a community facility that is set to welcome people of all ages and abilities.

‘’I urge locals to take advantage of these free community drop-in sessions and help us to celebrate Scotland’s first cycle circuit being on our doorstep.”

The centre, based close to Lochore Meadows, aims to put central Fife at the forefront of Scottish cycling, further bolstering the Kingdom’s position as the number one destination in Scotland for outdoor activities.

And while it is expected to boost visitor numbers, the focus is very much catering for a range of cycling activities for every age group and ability across every section of the community.

It has been six years in the making and the enclosed track is built to British Cycling standard, and based on designs put forward by the community.

The floodlit circuit can be divided up into different sections to offer a choice of layouts, as well as different activities, all at the same time, and facilities include a meeting room, changing rooms, and it links into paths leading to Lochgelly and Lochore.

It is also launching ‘pay and pedal’ sessions for cyclists of different abilities. They cover everything from folk who simply want to enjoy a gentle cycle round the track to fast-paced racing cyclists.

>> The track will be officially opened by Mark Beaumont, Scotland’s record breaking long distance cyclist, and Provost Jim Leishman on Wednesday.

Mark will cycle the circuit and meet with guests, including members of the local communityy.

Mark said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be helping open this fantastic cycling facility.

“Fife Cycle Park is the first of its kind in Scotland and will undoubtedly open up opportunities for the community at large to get on their bikes in a safe and encouraging environment.”