Gazza is heading to Fife for a live show

Football star Paul Gascoigne is coming to Fife to talk about his life and times.

The former Rangers and England star is at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Thursday, September 6.

And the ticket packages include personal meet and greets as well as signed shirts.

Gascoigne’s life has embraced some troubled times and World Cup memories, and he remains hugely popular with fans.

Capped 57 times by his country, he scored one of the greatest goals against Scotland at the 1996 European Championships, and was part of the squad that took England to the 1990 World Cup.

He then made the move north, winning titles and more silverware with Rangers.

His live show includes gold, silver and bronze ticket packages,

Seats start at £30 include the chance to bid for memorabilia, but for £60 fans can get a photo, and for £150 there is a meet and greet with the man himself plus a signed Rangers top signed by him.

More info on the show HERE Alhambra Theatre