Generous Kirkcaldy shoppers dig deep to support Maggie’s Fife

Members at Pathhead Parish Church gathered at the Asda store in Kirkcaldy recently to hit the high notes for Maggie’s Fife in a festive fundraiser.

The group sang carols and raised the magnificent sum of £221.50.

The Rev Andrew Donald said: “We are always enormously grateful for the help we receive from the staff at Asda assisting us in our efforts to support the Maggie’s centre.

“Representatives of Maggie’s also supply us with the posters, buckets and publicity material for the event.

“We would encourage other churches, groups and individuals to find their own special way of supporting this wonderful resource.

“We have members who visit Maggie’s regularly and they are immensely grateful for the support and friendship they find there. I would also like to thank the shoppers who were very generous to us.”