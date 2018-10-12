Glenrothes author launches new black comedy book

God, the Devil and a battle for the human race – that is the theme for a Glenrothes author’s latest book.

One Man’s Fault, a black comedy written by Kenneth J Matthews, follows Winston Small as he finds himself caught in the middle of a battle between God and the Devil.

Frustrated with Winston, God decides that he must understand him – if he doesn’t, he’ll end his ‘human experient’.

Upon learning this, the Devil does all he can to distract Winston, realising this will be his best chance to taking control of the world.

Kenneth is hoping to turn the book into a series, and has already started on the second instalment.

The 78-year-old Cadham author has secured the creative services of artist Frank McNab, who has created a competition using his illustrations.

“If you solve the illustrations it will lead you to a library in Glasgow,” explained Kenneth.

“So there’s a competition in there. If someone solves it, they’ll win a prize.

“But it will take a smart person to solve them.

“The idea was Frank’s – he has something to do with the libraries.

“He’s trying to get people back into the libraries, because he believes they are important.

“I feel honoured he agreed to do the book.”

The book is Kenneth’s third, and his first dip into the world of black comedy.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon – just search for One Man’s Fault.