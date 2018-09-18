Glenrothes-based charity wins award

A Glenrothes-based charity, which aims to get every child in Scotland singing, has won an award for its efforts.

The Frisson Foundation scooped the Mary Leishman Award for Services to the Arts and Theatre at the recent Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards.

The foundation tries to promote and advance the education and understanding of the art of performance by fostering interest in the study, practice and performance of song and dance.

Bill Breckenbridge, who set up the foundation with wife Linda in 2013, said: “We were delighted. It’s nice to get recognition for all the work that has been done.”

Since launching five years ago, the foundation has gone from strength to strength.

In 2013 the foundation’s glee competition featured five schools – last year 132 schools and 4300 children participated.

The schools compete in heats, with the winners going through to the regional finals. The best then take part in the national final, which has been held in Perth for the last two years.

Bill said the sudden growth of the foundation has been a “rollercoaster”, adding: “We didn’t envisage that kind of growth.

“The kids love it – the parents love it.

“But we wouldn’t have got this far without the support of a lot of people.”