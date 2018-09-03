Glenrothes bingo players can feel the buzz!

Bingo players in Glenrothes will be ‘buzzing’ with the opening of a ‘new’ club this week.

The Gala club, on the town’s Flemington Road, will be relaunched as Buzz Bingo on Thursday, September 6 as part of a major national overhaul by Gala Leisure which will see over 100 local bingo clubs across Britain renamed.

Launch week fun will include free bingo, Buzz lollipops, goody bags and much more, and on Saturday, September 8, the Glenrothes community is invited to a launch party where celebrations will include free drinks and a £1000 mega prize draw.

Local bingo players Irene Brown and Mrs Rother have been selected to cut the ribbon and officially open the club. Irene is the club’s top attending VIP, and Mrs Rother is the oldest active player. They both will join Buzz Bingo customers and colleagues to celebrate.

With the relaunch, Buzz Bingo will become the UK’s biggest chain of bingo clubs with over 100,000 bingo players winning nearly £3m every week.

Simon Shaw, Buzz Bingo, said: “When we asked our customers and colleagues to name a single word to describe their bingo experience, the word ‘Buzz’ came up time and time again, so we named our clubs after that feeling.

“We pride ourselves on our community spirit and our friendly and supportive team is buzzing about being part of your next fun day or night out with friends and family.”

The Saturday night party at the Glenrothes club starts at 5 pm and the ribbon cutting begins at 7 pm.