Glenrothes care home hosts music festival

A Glenrothes care home is urging local residents to attend its summer music festival this weekend.

Lomond Court will be hosting a number of special guests, including Elvis impersonator Paul Thorpe, who appeared on Stars in their Eyes back in 1993.

The event will also see performances from the Tullis Russell Pipe Band and Methilhaven Community Pipe Band.

Residents have been busy building a stage for the performances.

As well as the musical performances, there will be plenty for attendees to enjoy.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, stalls, and much more, as well as refreshments.

The summer music festival will be taking place on Sunday, between 1-4pm.

Rob Gallagher, well-being co-ordinator, who has organised the event, described the festival: “It’s like T in the Park, but with legal drugs and an inside toilet.”

He added: “Music for people with dementia is really meaningful.

“It brings people with dementia back out of the illness.”