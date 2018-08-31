Glenrothes care home staff raise cash on coastal walk

Three members of staff from a Glenrothes care home raised more than £300 after completing a 52-mile coastal walk.

The carers from Balfarg Care Home joined up with colleagues from other HC-One care homes to walk from North Queensferry to Crail – a distance of 52 miles.

Balfarg was represented by Lynda Elliott, Shirley Gallagher and Kylie Park, who took part in the sponsored walk to raise money for the resident’s comfort fund.

The walk was split over three days, with day one seeing the group trek from North Queensferry to Kirkcaldy.

From there the trio walked to Shell Bay, outside Elie, before walking to Crail on the final day, which was deemed the toughest section due to the terrain.

Resident Jenny Craig commented: “The three of them did so well.

“It was such a huge thing to do for everyone.”

Sharon Watson, Balfarg’s home manager added: “We, as a home, are so proud of the girls.

“This was something that they each volunteered to do and although they were in pain and struggling, determination and the thought of those in their care kept them going right up to the end of the walk.”

The home is also celebrating achieving a 9.7 average rating on the sector’s leading care home comparison website carehome.co.uk.

The high rating puts HC-One homes into the very best company in the care home sector, committed to providing kind care to residents.