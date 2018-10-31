Glenrothes churches celebrate town’s 70th

A Glenrothes church held a special celebration to mark the 70th birthday of the town.

More than 200 people attended the special event at St Margaret’s Church, including representatives of several different denominations.

The event was organised by Churches Together.

Children from Carleton Primary School took part in the service – the choir performed, while other pupils brought forward symbolic items to represent the life and growth of the town.

These included bread (food from the farming lands), miner’s lamp (many came to work in the coal mines), a computer keyboard (growth of the electronics industry) and the Glenrothes crest.

Singer Bruce Davies and his wife Sandra wrote a new hymn to celebrate the special milestone in the life of town called ‘We’re living in the awesome love of God’, which was sung by a choir made up of more than 30 singers from all the churches in the town.

The service was led by Reverend Eileen Miller from St Margaret’s Church and Father Gerry Hand from St Paul’s and St Mary’s Church.

The Rt Reverend Susan Brown, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who is currently visiting Kirkcaldy Presbytery, gave a reflection.

The celebration is one of a number of events throughout the year which have marked the 70th birthday of Glenrothes.

A special reception was held at the Scottish Parliament earlier this year, followed by a big birthday party at Warout Stadium.