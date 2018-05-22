Glenrothes Comic Con: Which character will you dress up as?

Glenrothes Comic Con rolls back into Rothes Halls for a second outing this summer after the roaring success of its debut last year.

From comics and cosplay to anime and movie memorabilia, the varied vendors will bring a unique collection to the venue when the curtains go up on Saturday June 9.

Guests will also get the chance to see a full-scale replica DeLorean, as made famous in Back to the Future – just one of the iconic vehicles that will be on display.

Pinball wizards will also be in their element with eight different machines to try.

Demonstrating the strength of talent from the region, leading the guests this year are Fife comics writer and illustrator Monty Nero (X-Men, The Hulk, Death Sentence) and prolific Dundee illustrator Graeme Neil Reid (2000AD, Judge Dredd, & Doctor Who). Seasoned Comic Con veteran, comedian and Egon Spengler lookalike Des O’Gorman will return to host the action.

Gary Erskine, artist and creative director, said: “We had well over 3000 fans through the door in our debut year and can’t wait to do it all over again in a few weeks.

“There will be workshops, discussion panels, exhibitors featuring established creators, local talent, various vendors, and toys.

“We’ll also have students from Fife College offering special effects make-up and face painting; there will also be a chance to try out green screen technology, courtesy of Jolanta Pawlicka. Abertay videogame students will be demonstrating what they have been working on, while the local branch of CEX – who are sponsoring our cosplay competition – will be bringing along consoles to let fans try out classic and brand new games. Come one and all!”

There are now hundreds of comic book conventions which take place around the world each year.

Bringing Comic Con to the Rothes Halls allows those with a passion for comics and cosplay to come along and join in the fun without having to travel outside Fife.

The key difference in this Comic Con, which is sponsored by Go Glenrothes, Kingdom Centre and Fife Council, is that entry is priced at just £3.

Cosplay is a massive part of every Comic Con, and Glenrothes is no exception.

Children and adults alike are invited to dress up to display their love for their favourite characters. C

osplay participation is not mandatory, but surely the temptation to dress up as Future Biff Tannen is too huge to ignore?