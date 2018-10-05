Glenrothes community cafe awarded dementia friendly status

A popular community cafe in Glenrothes has become the first of its kind in the town to be awarded dementia friendly status.

St Ninian’s cafe and charity shop, situated at the Glenwood Centre,has long been regarded as a vital asset to the west of the town, offering a range of support and community-based services for residents.

And this week, both the shop and the cafe have been confirmed as offering a level of care that supports people living with dementia.

The achievement is just the latest step in Fife Council’s ambition for Glenrothes to become the first town in Fife to be official designated as dementia friendly.

Around 700 people in Glenrothes have dementia, 220 of whom have been diagnosed in the last two years.

The shop and cafe introduced a string of changes including new signage and staff training to improve the experience of customers who have dementia.

Marion Edwards, shop manager, told the Gazette the new training and changes allowed staff to treat those with dementia with an added level of patience, dignity and care and helped towards giving sufferers a chance to continue living independently.

Lynda Spence, chairman of management committee, added: “Many people with dementia continue to use local shops they used before the onset of their condition.

“It is crucial that we help people with dementia to maintain their daily activities and remain engaged in community life for as long as possible.”