Glenrothes consultant helps Slimming World celebrate 50th birthday

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a consultant from Glenrothes marked half a century of success by meeting TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation, supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Shirley Douglas, who runs a group at Church of Christ, Glenrothes, every Thursday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Shirley said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference we make to people’s lives too.”