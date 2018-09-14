Glenrothes dancer wins prestigious competition

A young Glenrothes dancer has been celebrating after winning a prestigious competition – just a year after taking up dancing.

Serena Bianconcini (7), a pupil at Pitteuchar West Primary School, won the Scottish National Championship for highland dancing in the under 9’s category at the Cowal Highland Gathering, one of the largest and most prestigious Highland dancing competitions in Scotland.

She almost made it a double, finishing as runner-up in the Scottish Championship, which is open to competitors from across the globe.

Serena only took up Highland dancing last year, but has been working hard and taking part in competitions regularly.

She won her first championship in July and scooped a Commonwealth championship last month, before her success in Dunoon.

Her mum, Charlotte Woods, said: “I was really proud of her and all the work she has put in. She’s worked so hard so it was nice for her to be rewarded.

“The plan is to keep working hard and to continue competing in the future.”

Serena joined the Sarah Hendry School of Dance last year, and has quickly moved up the grades.

Charlotte explained: “We found it by chance. I sent her for lessons for exercise and it just took off from there.”

She added: “I would like to say a big thank you to the team at Sarah Hendry School of Dance.

“Also a thank you to her grandad, who drives her to all of the competitions across Scotland.”