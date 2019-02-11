Glenrothes favourite Harry the Hippo to go up for auction in aid of Love Oliver

The Kingdom Shopping Centre is all set to put a unique lot under the hammer in a fundraising auction – for Harry the hippo!

The one-off ceramic was part of the ‘Great Glenrothes Hippo Parade’ that came to an end this year.

This Hippo was a special commission, kindly decorated by the wonderfully talented team at Crail Pottery in Fife.

This truly is a unique piece and the Kingdom Shopping Centre is looking to offer the Hippo its forever home.

One hundred per cent of the funds raised from the auction of the Hippo will be donated to the centre’s nominated charity Love Oliver.

The centre has been working hard to raise funds for Love Oliver to help them to continue to fund research into childhood cancer and are hoping the generosity of the Glenrothes people will come to the fore by digging deep and bidding on the Crail Pottery hippo.

Crail Pottery started in 1965 by Stephen and Carol Grieve and is now run by their daughter Sarah and son Ben. They loved the idea of the hippos. Louise Wedderburn, who decorates for Crail Pottery, took up the challenge and painted the hippo in one of her designs which can also be found on various pots in their showroom.

Who knows, maybe they’ll do a hippo range one day?

To be in with a chance of owning this magnificent piece of artwork, all residents and prospective bidders have to do is pop along to the information desk at the Kingdom Shopping Centre with your bid or email: Sharron.mccormick@kingdomshoppingcentre.co.uk before February 28 with your maximum bid.

The highest bid reached at the time of the closing date will take Harry the hippo home with them.

The Great Glenrothes Hippo Parade was a selection of specially designed hippos which were placed at various points throughout the centre during last summer, allowing customers to track them down, before voting for their favourite.

Watch out for further details of this year’s event to be announced soon.