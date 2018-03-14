Glenrothes girl wins national dancing competition

A nine-year-old Glenrothes girl has claimed a top prize at a national dancing competition.

Tiyan Shek, a pupil at South Parks Primary School, won her under 10 championship section at the Diva Divo 10th Anniversary, which pitted her against the best dancers in her own age group from across the UK.

Tiyan won with her three-minute freestyle dance, having taken part in competitions since she was just three years old.

Speaking about the moment her daughter won the championship, mum Euphene Shek said: “I was crying.

“It’s nerve wracking for the children because it’s one round after another.

“They’ve been there all day, going up against other kids.”

Tiyan took part in the competition, held in Bridlington, along with other members of her dance group, Fife Dance Dreams.

Her win means she now moves up to the highest group for her age.

Euphene explained: “She started dancing when she was three.

“Gradually she has moved up the groups, up to the under 10 championship group.

“But now she’s reached the top group.”