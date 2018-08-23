Glenrothes man braves the shave for charity

A Glenrothes man braved the shave to raise funds for Macmillan nurses after beating cancer.

Pat Egan (58) managed to raise a few hundred pounds with his shave at Istanbul Hair Salon in Glenrothes last Tuesday.

He said he wanted to raise funds for the nurses, who support people with cancer, after his own experience with the disease.

Pat was found to have a tumour in his left lung during an x-ray in March 2017.

After undergoing treatment at the Vic, Ninewells and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

In July 2017 the top half of Pat’s left lung was removed, and last week he was told by a consultant that the lung was now “crystal clear”.

Talking about the fundraiser, Pat said: “I didn’t need the Macmillan nurses, but I wanted to raise money for them.

“I wasn’t fit enough to do a marathon, so a head shave seemed like the best way to help.”

Pat described his new hair cut as “fine”, although it has garnered a few unfavourable comparisons.

He said: “The barbers did it for free.

“It’s OK. I’ve had a lot of comments about it so far – the usual, Uncle Fester.”

For more information about the Macmillan nurses, visit the website www.macmillan.org.uk.