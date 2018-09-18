Glenrothes man completes fundraiser after losing five stone

A Woodside man who lost five stones in just 26 weeks has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Willie Fullerton (49) raised £600 for the Cancer Reseach UK’s Walk All Over Cancer appeal after completing a sponsored walk in August.

Willie joined Slimming World in Thornton after witnessing his dad collapsing and being resuscitated. He was desperate for his own children not to see him in a similar situation.

He has shed weight since building up the confidence to join, dropping from 18 stone to around 13 stone in just 26 weeks.

Willie credits Slimming World consultant Kerry Black for the dramatic loss, as well as his wife her for support.

Speaking about his fundraising walk, he said: “I thought that I’d never been in a position to do that, and that it would be a thank you to the team for helping me lose weight.”

Willie completed more than 569,000 steps during his walk, and now walks more than three miles per day since losing the weight. He now plans on dropping to 12 stone – a size he says he has not been since he was at school.

“It’s changed my life completely,” he said. “I couldn’t look in the mirror. I’ve got my confidence back and I’m just so fit now. It’s amazing.”