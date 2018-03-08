Glenrothes photographer scoops two wedding awards

Lorelle Elizabeth Photography, based in Glenrothes, has scooped not one, but two awards at the prestigious Scottish Wedding Awards.

The business, run by Lorelle Penman from her home studio, won the Wedding Photographer Of the Year Awards for the whole of Scotland, as well as taking the central region award at a ceremony held in the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow last Monday.

Lorelle (34), set up her own wedding, newborn and portrait photography business six years ago after working for five years at Catch Photography in Kirkcaldy.

She became a photographer after gaining a BA (Hons) degree in visual communication from Edinburgh College of Art.

And after working with Ivan from Catch, she set up her own business with the help of a grant from the Princes Trust.

This is the second year running she has been nominated.

She said: “It was a great achievement to be nominated and I was delighted when they read out my name for the central region, so when they then read out my name for the Scotland award I was absolutely over the moon.

“One of my favourite things in the world is meeting couples who are about to celebrate their love for each other and being part of their journey as they say their ‘I do’s’ so to be given these awards for doing it is just amazing for me.”