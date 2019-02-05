Glenrothes pupils get crafty for charity

Two enterprising young schoolgirls have been hard at work making a variety of objects such as bookmarks, boxes and much more since last January to sell at their school Christmas Fayre last year.

The pair of thoughtful young ladies from St Paul’s RC Primary Brooke McAlonie (11) and Charli Pullar (12) have just handed over £100 to the Loveoliver charity at their school assembly last week. They wanted all the money raised to go to a charity and chose Loveoliver to give it to.

P7 teacher Leanne Campbell said: “We are really proud of them here at St Paul’s and think they are great role models for others.”