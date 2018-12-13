Glenrothes Rotary Club’s £5000 target to power Luuk’s wheelchair

The Rotary Club of Glenrothes will be holding a festive fundraising collection on Saturday to support a local teenager.

Luuk Veelenturf (13), an S2 pupil at Auchmuty High School, has physical disabilities and sensory difficulties. Because of this, he fatigues easily and can only propel his wheelchair for a short time before tiring and having to stop.

But that could change with the support of Glenrothes residents.

The Rotary Club of Glenrothes is seeking to raise £5000 to purchase a Smartdrive MX2 for Luuk’s wheelchair. The equipment clips on to the rear of the wheelchair and turns it into a powered wheelchair, which Luuk will be able to power himself.

It would mean his mum, Sharon, would be able to take both Luuk and his brother, who also uses a wheelchair, out at the same time.

Sharon met with members of the Rotary club a few weeks ago to explain how this would change their lives.

“Listening to this brave and tenacious lady relate the struggles throughout Luuk’s young life was an extremely moving and humbling experience and immediately we decided that our club had to get involved,” said committee chair Wilna Roger.

“It was agreed that the proceeds from the upcoming Santa collection should be allocated to the family as a contribution to the Smart Drive, which costs £5000.”

The club will be raising money outside Asda Glenrothes on Saturday.