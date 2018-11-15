Glenrothes Scouts are at the heart of the community

Big hearted scouts from Glenrothes have been going the extra mile for their community by donning their gardening gloves and rolling up their sleeves.

Over the last year the 89th Fife North Glen Scout Group have supported the town’s 70th Birthday celebrations; they’ve taken part in their local eco school project – including building a polytunnel and installing gardening equipment; put up bird and bat boxes and secured the poppy wreathes after the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade.

Scouts continue to give service at the local Leonard Cheshire Centre, including painting garden furniture.

As well as all of this they have also managed to find the time to help produce a short animation for an NHS anti-smoking campaign.

Andrew Crumpton, Group Scout Leader said: “I am so proud of the work our Scouts have done to help their community. We encourage our Scouts to do more, be more and share more and I think our group is a great example of going the extra mile to help bring your community together.”

Niamh, a 14-year-old Explorer Scout said: “I have made great friends and learned new skills at the same time as serving my community. And there’s always a welcome for other young people who think of others before themselves.”

Scouting in Scotland has been growing for the last 12 years and its continuing popularity means that Scouting has an important role to play in communities across Scotland.

Being involved in Scouts prepares young people with skills for life.