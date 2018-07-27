Glenrothes teen with stage dream starts fundraising campaign

A Young Glenrothes man with a dream to attend a prestigious musical drama school in London, has started a fundraising campaign.

Callum Ford (19), has been offered a place at the Mountview Academy of Musical Arts, which includes Ken Stott and Connie Fisher in its alumni.

However, the tuition fee for the course is almost £10,000 – and that is not including the expenses of living in London.

While Callum has been able to cobble together some money, he has set up a fundraising page to help find the rest of it.

Callum describes a future on stage as “all I’ve ever wanted to do”, having started performing when he was a child and taken part in numerous shows while at Auchmuty HS.

Callum has faced numerous setbacks in his bid to have a career on stage, including being rejected by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland after being included on the reserve list.

He says he was “ecstatic” when he was offered a place at the Mountview Academy, and that it could be a huge boost for his future prospects.

“The success rate for going straight into the West End is massively high,” Callum told the Gazette.

“It would mean everything to me.”

In return for the financial support, Callum says he will offer free workshops in schools around the Kingdom, with the aim of inspiring more children from working class backgrounds to have a career in the arts.

As well as setting up the fundraising page, Callum will also be busking at the Edinburgh Fringe, where you will be able to find him at St Giles Cathedral.

If you would like to support Callum with his fundraising efforts visit www.gofundme.com/drama-school-help.