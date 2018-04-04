Glenrothes woman gets charity chop

A Glenrothes woman changed her appearance in a snip – all in the name of charity.

Lauren Jones (27) had her long, blonde hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust, a charity, which makes wigs out of real human hair for young girls who have lost their own whilst battling cancer.

Lauren faced the scissors at Revolution Barbershop in Kirkcaldy, owned by American Mark Reynolds.

She said: “All my life I’ve grown my hair long then had it chopped quite short. People have always said that I have beautiful hair and if I was getting it cut short I should donate it to charity so they can make a wig for it.

“My husband comes to Revolution so I followed them on Facebook to leave a good review on his behalf – my husband is quite pernickety about barbers but they impressed him!Then I messaged them to ask if they did women’s hair.

“My usual hairdresser was a bit unsure about giving me a boy’s haircut but Mark messaged me back and said they would do it no problem.”

Lauren said she is delighted with the result: “I’ve never had it this short before but I’m really excited about it and I’m glad I’ve done it because it’s for such a great cause.”