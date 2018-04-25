Good weather made for market success

Organisers of this year’s Links Market have hailed this year’s street fair a success - with only a small amount of minor disorder.

The move comes as police revealed there was just one arrest, but overall the six-day market was ‘very good natured’.

Inspector Joanne McEwan, who was event commander for the Links Market, said: “There was a small amount of very minor disorder but overall the market was very good natured and it was a positive weekend.

“There was just the one arrest, an 18-year-old man for breach of bail who appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday (April 23).

“Two other crimes were reported, a minor assault and a theft. Officers carrying out patrols gave out 11 tickets for street drinking and three people were charged with possession of drugs. There were also four people arrested on warrant, so not in relation to anything to do with the market per se, but by the policing team there.”

Billy Hammond, chairman of the Showmen’s Guild Scottish Section, said the good weather made a big difference.

He said: “There were over 120,000 people last year and the number of visitors were well up on that. It was a wee bit slow at the start, but Friday was good and Saturday was really busy.”